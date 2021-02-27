When the fishing gets slow during the hot summer months we call it the “summer doldrums.” But during the winter months, when the fishing gets slow, we just call it tough fishing. And that is what we are experiencing right now. Tough fishing!

The offshore fishing is as tough as it can get. But for the fishermen willing to put their time in and try as many techniques as possible, some quality fish can be caught.

Large king mackerel are being caught by anglers fishing with live large threadfin herring, pilchards, ballyhoo and goggle eye jacks. Fishing these baits under a kite in depths between 80 to 160 feet of water will give you your best shot at these kingfish. Kingfish in the 10 to 50 pound range were made this past week in our area. A few sailfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, barracudas and wahoo were also caught using these baits fished under a kite. The kingfish were also caught on fresh dead ballyhoo and Spanish sardines attached to jigs and three hook rigs.

While fishing for the kingfish and others, drop a bait to the bottom or try your luck with a vertical jig. You could hook up with a hard fighting mutton snapper, grouper, almaco jack, or amberjack.

The shallower reefs that have ballyhoo schools are producing cero and Spanish mackerel. Try trolling a rigged fresh ballyhoo over these reefs for the mackerel.

Keep mixing it up while you're on the water and good things will come!

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.