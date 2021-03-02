The Village of Key Biscayne recently awarded a new solid waste collection agreement to Great Waste Solutions, a family-owned business serving South Florida for more than 20 years.

The service will continue to include regular garbage collection twice per week, recycling collection once per week, and bulk pickup once per month for all single family and duplex homes.

Details about pick-up days can be found in the flyers that were sent to each home in December and within the billing packet. Information can also be found on the Village’s website, www.keybiscayne.fl.gov.

Residents are asked to keep in mind:

- Garbage service is two times weekly; only one cart and two loose bags will be picked up.

- Recycled items cannot be in plastic bags; throw them loosely in the bin.

- Great Waste will continue to offer side-yard pick-up (next to your home either in front of or right behind an unlocked gate and still accessible to service provider)

- Residents may elect to bring their cart to the curb if preferred.

Village staff will host a virtual Town Hall about Solid Waste on Thursday, March 4, from 6 to 7 p.m.; followed by a virtual Town Hall addressing questions related to an ordinance amending section 30-192, “Required Signs,” of the Village Code of Ordinances -- address numerals on waterfront properties. To join, call (305) 365-7569, or use Zoom meeting ID: 231 627 8415.

The goal of the town hall is to address questions about pick-up schedules, the service fee, and any other concerns.