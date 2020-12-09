Toy drive launched by KB volunteers for needy families

KB community outreach serving needy families persists, expands for holiday

It was an outreach that began in March – and expected to last just a few weeks – that has now been extended through the Christmas season.

With no real end in sight.

A handful of volunteers from Key Biscayne realized when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation in early spring, that there were families losing jobs at restaurants and hotels in the Miami Beach area. Jobs that for years put food on the table, paid rents and put clothes on the backs of children.

This small group of volunteers -- relying solely on the financial generosity of the community and sometimes out of their own pockets -- pulled together to help, preparing food in the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School kitchen.

But they thought the pandemic would only last a few weeks.

Enter, December, and this small group keeps moving forward. Today, they are helping 13 families in Miami with both food for families and now toys for the children. They started with over two dozen families, and as of two weeks ago, delivered box number 1,000.

“I found out during the pandemic that this group of people in Miami Beach were ex-workers of restaurants and hotels,” said Angela Rizzi, who helped form the volunteer group with Michele Estevez. “And the most interesting things that caught my attention was that they didn’t have a car. And they … were unable to receive any government help.

“That was very touching for me. They wanted to work, whatever they could do.”

That includes Yamiley Millanao, a mother and grandmother who is caring for three children.

Millanao is looking for employment today after having worked in a Miami Beach restaurant kitchen for seven years. She lost her job due to the pandemic.

Through a translator, she said that before the pandemic, times were hard. Her son was killed in July 2019, and she became the caretaking to his two daughters, now 8 and 10 years old. She also has her own 15-year-old daughter.

Her son was the provider of the home, and Millanao hasn’t been able to find permanent work since late February. She will pick up cans and cardboard boxes to sell as a way to earn money, and occasionally, she will clean houses. Anything, she said, to earn income and pay the rent.

“It’s hard for her to pick up or collect things to survive,” Rizzi said. “We helped her once with the electricity. She’s really thankful. And we bring the food every week. She said if it wasn’t for that, she doesn’t know how she would feed her kids.”

Rizzi said she has listened to the “beautiful stories” of those hit hard by the pandemic, and when she asked what their biggest need was, it was rent. They couldn’t afford to be thrown out on the streets with their children.

Every Thursday since March, the small group from Key Biscayne has been delivering food -- including pasta, rice, beans, lentils, canned fruit, apples, bananas, onions, and, if there are children, milk and cereal.

The number of those helped has decreased as some have found jobs or aren’t in as much need. She sees the 3-year-olds saying “thank you, thank you” and who are excited about the milk and cookies delivered.

“I’m a Rotarian,” Rizzi said. “But at the end of the day, you don’t need any title or be part of any organization. Just be able to move your heart to bring help to someone.

“God has been in there. When we least expect it, we receive a check for $200. We buy food at Presidente and the cashier at the register tells us, ‘How come you bought so much food?’ And I always say it’s in the hand of God. We’ve been seeing miracles; things that are hard to explain.”

This Monday, the group switched their efforts to collect toys for their families. The toys will be delivered Tuesday.

“We don’t receive money from organizations or corporations,” Rizzi said, noting that the length of the pandemic has been a challenge. “Even when we think we can’t do it … then we see their faces, and we cannot stop.”

“It is up to us to make these kids’ Christmas special and need the island’s help,” added Michele Estevez

Toy Drive details.

Want to participate in the TOY DRIVE? Below is a list of children's ages of families adopted by Michele Estevez, Angela Rizzi and Nancy Gamwell.

Toys will be delivered by volunteers on Thursday, December 17.

Family Needs list.

Marina - 12 year old boy

Yamile - 2 girls, 10 and 15 years old and boy 12 years old

Lorena - 14 year old girl and 17 years old boy

Claudia - 12 year old girl

Julissa - 4 year old boy

Yenny - 2 girls, 5 and 10 years old

Edwin - 12 year old boy

Diana - 10 year old girl

Grette - 3 girls, 2, 5 and 9 years old and a 5 year old boy

Hugo - 3 year old child (Generic toy, game or similar)

Claudia - 7 and 10 year old boys and a 4 months baby girl

Patrick - Teenage boy, 18 years old

Extra toys collected will be given to fill the needs of the Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth for children ages 3, 4 and 5. There are about 60 children. These are the children of poor families that work on the fields picking veggies.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the following locations:

Menocento, Unit 28 at the Square Shopping Center. Drop off times are Mon to Sat from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Academy of Martial Arts, RDCA MMA. Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd, Unit # 206 on the second floor. Drop off times are Mon to Thu from 3 to 7 p.m.

Islander News offices. Key Executive Building, at 104 Crandon Blvd. third floor, suite 301, behind the Wells Fargo Bank. Drop off times are Mon to Fri from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toys can be dropped off up to Wednesday, December 16.

Want to donate? Call (786) 853-9853 and leave your name and number.