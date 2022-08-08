A boat loaded with migrants trying to reach the United States capsized, causing the death of two people with five others missing, while another boat with about 100 migrants had to be rescued after being stranded. The two events, which occurred over this past weekend, reflect the serious situation of forced migration in the waters off the Florida Straits.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a total of 15 people were traveling in a boat that capsized about 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Eight people were rescued, one of them by a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Mariner of the Seas, the agency said. The nationality of the immigrants, who are believed to be Haitian or Cuban, has not been reported.

"We continue the search for others who may have survived this tragic incident," Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson said. "This situation highlights the risks these migrants face when they attempt to enter the United States without legal authorization by sea."

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard responded to a report of a stranded sailboat believed to be carrying more than 100 migrants Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo near Ocean Reef, officials said.

Emergency crews moved people from the stranded vessel to Coast Guard boats. Some who had jumped into the water was rescued, the agency added.