Walking on the island I can’t but notice how many electrical transformers are still mounted on wooden poles.

One would think that, with the constant threat of hurricanes, the sturdy cement poles would have replaced them long ago, like many so-called under-developed countries have done.

Burying the lines doesn’t seem to be a priority any longer: I still don’t know if it’s a matter of money or lack of general approval.

For sure, these wooden poles, besides looking ugly, don’t .... transmit a sense of safety.

Valeria Mastelli