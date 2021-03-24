The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association enjoyed a shamble tournament on March 16.

The first place winning team, with a net of 114, was Carole Davidson, Meredith Ortega, Kate Trotman, and Nancy Campaigne. Second place was Deb Albanese, Donna Singer, Ellen Crystal, and Bobbie Voglino, with a net 119. Third was Lisa Egizi, Nancy Phillips, Nancy Kucera, and Elaine Gross, with a net 119.

The ladies also celebrated their annual spring awards luncheon on the patio. Shane presented trophies to the winners of the major tournaments this season: Deb Albanese, Club Champion; Wendy Sullivan, President's Cup; Elyse Sadler, Grandmother's Tournament.

A special Sportsmanship Award was given to Merry Hedrich.

It was a beautiful day and a good time was had by all.

The women play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. If interested in joining, please call the pro shop, (305) 361-9129.