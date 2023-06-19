A Tropical Depression – third of the season – formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean as it continues to move toward the Caribbean at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure has become better organized and is close to becoming a tropical cyclone. If this trend continues, the NHC said it would start issuing tropical depression advisories Monday afternoon.

Once the sustained winds reach 39 mph, the system will be upgraded to a Tropical Storm and be named Bret.

The system is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves. Forecasters are advising residents of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands to monitor the storm’s progress.

Also, showers and thunderstorms have increased in association a second wave that emerged over the eastern Atlantic Ocean off western Africa Monday, and the NHC says further development of this system is possible, and there is now a 40 percent chance a tropical depression could form within the next few days.

