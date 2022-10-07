Tropical depression, expected to become TS Julia Friday as parts of Colombia are under hurricane watch

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was issuing advisories on a tropical depression – the 13th of the 2022 Hurricane Season – which formed Thursday in the Caribbean Sea.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system was located 35 miles SW of the northern tip of the Guajira Peninsula, Colombia, moving west at 15 mph with 35 mph winds and higher gusts.

The NHC expects the depression to become a Tropical Storm sometime Friday and accelerate its rate of intensity and become a hurricane before it reaches San Andres and Providencia Islands and the coast of Nicaragua sometime during the weekend.

Once it reaches Tropical Storm strength, the system will be named Julia.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia and parts of the coast of Colombia from Riohacha eastward to the Colombia/Venezuela

Border are under a Tropical Storm.

