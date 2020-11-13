Tropical depression forms, expected to become Hurricane Iota and impact Central America

The Caribbean Sea was active again on Friday morning, with a new tropical depression forming, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to strengthen and become Hurricane Iota before hitting Central America.

Tropical Depression 31 is in the central Caribbean Sea, moving slowly west. It could bring up to 30 inches of rain to parts to Honduras and Nicaragua, forecasters said.

As of 10 a.m., the depression was about 310 miles SE of Kingston, Jamaica, was moving southwest at 7 mph. On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so and approach the Nicaragua and NE Honduras late Sunday and Monday.

It has max sustained winds of 35 mph and forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday. Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, NHC said, and could develop into a major hurricane when it approaches Central America.

The system is expected to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain across Central America, forecasters said, with a focus across northern Nicaragua and Honduras.

For the complete advisory, click here.