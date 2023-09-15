On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami issued the first advisory for Tropical Depression 15 which formed in the Atlantic, and the NHC says it is expected to become a hurricane.

If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Nigel.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the depression was located a little over 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving NW at 12 miles per hour (mph) with 35 mph winds.

The NHC says the depression is expected to gradually strengthen and should become a Tropical Storm later Friday and a hurricane by the weekend, becoming a major hurricane my the middle of next week.

