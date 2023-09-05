On Tuesday morning, a system moving rapidly to the Caribbean Sea strengthen into Tropical Depression 13 and according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, it is forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the tropical depression was moving WNW at 15 miles per hour (mph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC said this movement is expected to continue for the next few and environment around the depression appears conducive for strengthening and the depression is forecast to become Hurricane Lee and could develop into a major hurricane and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands.