Tropical depression forms while wave headed to Caribbean Sea could be next

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring an area of pressure that will move into the Caribbean Sea this week and it is expected to form into a tropical depression in the coming days.

The system is moving westward at 15 mph and the NHC says upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development and there is an 80 percent change of development. An Air Force reconnaissance plane will investigate the system on Wednesday.

The NHC says the system is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall with localized flooding to portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America during the next few days.

On Tuesday, Tropical Depression Twelve formed in the Atlantic and is located about 480 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving NW at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.