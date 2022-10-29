A disturbance in the SE Caribbean Sea is hitting Puerto Rico with heavy rain and is expected to become a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has given the disturbance a high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this weekend or early next week as it moves into an environment favorable for development.

The NHC says the system has a 70 percent chance of developing, adding that the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could experience heavy rainfall over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, the NHC was also monitoring a second area near Bermuda but chances for development are low – only a 20 percent chance of developing in the next two to five days.

So far in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, there have been 11-named tropical storms, with five becoming hurricanes and two major hurricane intensity, with the last one being Ian, who made landfall in the SW coast of Florida.