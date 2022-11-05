Tropical Depression Lisa enters Gulf of Mexico while a second storm could impact Florida

With just weeks until the end of the Atlantic Hurricane season, a milder than forecast season is heating up with Tropical Depression Lisa now churning in the Gulf of Mexico and low-pressure system expected to develop off the SE coast of the U.S. later this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a system currently located near the Bahamas and the says the system could begin to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the early part next week as it enters an environmental which could support additional gradual development and, giving it a 40 percent chance, a tropical depression could form within five days.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Nicole.

The NHC says that as the system moves northwestward or westward over the Atlantic there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas during the early to middle part of next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Lisa entered the Gulf of Mexico Friday after making landfall in Belize and then crossing Central America, and Lisa, or its remnants, is expected to become nearly stationary before dissipating in the Gulf, according to the latest advisory.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC said a third system, located several miles east of Bermuda, has become somewhat better defined, and addition slow tropical or subtropical development – 30 percent - of this disturbance is possible during the next two to three days.