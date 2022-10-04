On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two disturbances, with one likely developing into a tropical depression this week.

A tropical wave, located east of the southern Windward Islands, is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph and atmospheric condition appear conducive for the system to organize as it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week.

The NHC is giving the system a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days.

The second system is likely to develop into a tropical depression – NHC gives it an 80 percent chance over the next 5-days – as it moves over the eastern Tropical Atlantic northwestward over the next few days.

Development after that should become less likely due to increasing upper-level winds, the NHC added.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Julia.