As of 8 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

NHC said a trough of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Slow development of this system is possible as it drifts northwest.

The system has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next five days.

