Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has 20% chance of development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, according to the 2 a.m. Monday tropical outlook.

The system has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next five days.

The area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development is possible after that, as the system moves slowly northwest toward Central America, forecasters said.

The shaded area on the graphic shows where a storm could develop and is not a track. The NHC only releases a track when a tropical depression is about to form.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

For the complete 2 a.m. update from the NHC, click here.