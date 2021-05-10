Tropical Storm Andres becomes earliest named storm on record. KBPD to hold annual hurricane meeting

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Andres formed in the eastern Pacific, becoming the earliest named storm on record to, according to the National Weather Service.

TS Andres formed hundreds of miles off the west coast of Mexico, with sustained winds of 40 mph. As of Monday morning, Andres was moving NW at 5 mph. It is not expected to threaten land and will probably dissipate within 48 hours.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season starts May 15, and the Atlantic Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

After a record breaking 2020 season, forecasters expect another active, above-normal season again this year. According to experts at the Colorado State University – among the nation's top seasonal hurricane forecasters – the 2021 season is predicted to have 17 named tropical storms, eight of which will become hurricanes.

An average season has 12 tropical storms, six of which are hurricanes. In 2020, there were 30 named storms, 13 of which were hurricanes.

To help Key Biscayne residents prepare, the Key Biscayne Police Department is holding the annual Hurricane Meeting for condo managers, security personnel and business owners. The virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

This interested can join KBPD Chief Charles Press via Zoom. Meeting ID 985 4736 5827, Passcode 103320.