Late Monday night, the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season formed off the coast of North Carolina and gained strength overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Bill was located near latitude 38.5 North, longitude 67.2 West. Bill was moving toward the northeast at 31 mph and was expected to keep that general motion through Wednesday and possibly increasing forward speed.

Tropical Storm Bill has sustained winds of 50 mph.

Bill is not expected to strengthen through the day and could gradually weaken Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when moving over colder water. The system is forecast to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other systems, one which has a 70 percent chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days.

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Campeche is expected to gradually develop is possible during the next couple of days. The system should begin to move northward by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is likely to bring heavy rainfall over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The third system being monitored by the NHC is a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecast for development of this system should be slow to occur during the next few days.

