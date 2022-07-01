Tropical Storm Bonnie becomes season’s second named storm

On Friday morning, disturbance located 265 miles East of Bluefields, Nicaragua strengthened enough to become a Tropical Storm as it continued moving west at 18 mph.

On the present track, Tropical Storm Bonnie, the 2022 Hurricane Season’s second named storm, the system will move across the southwestern Caribbean during the day Friday and cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

TS Bonnie is expected to then move offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

TS Bonnie poses no threat to South Florida.

