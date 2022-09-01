Tropical Storm Danielle forms, expected to become a Hurricane

Thursday morning, after an August that saw no named storm form, Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said additional strengthening is expected and a hurricane could form later this week.

As of 11 a.m. Danielle was located 960 miles west of the Azores with sustained winds of 40 mph. Danielle was slowing moving east at 2 mph.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the NHC was also monitoring two other systems, with one having an 80 percent chance of developing into at least a Tropical Depression in the next five days.

Should it become named storm, it will be called Earl.

