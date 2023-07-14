Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

On Friday morning, subtropical Storm Don, the fourth named storm of the 2023 Hurricane season, form in the Central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says Don is defined as subtropical because it is embedded within an upper-level trough and has a relatively large radius of maximum wind.

Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist and hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University, Tweeted that if you include January’s subtropical storm, Don is 5th named storm to form in the Atlantic and only since 2021 (July 1), 2020 (July 6) & 2005 (July 12) have had earlier 5th named storm formations than 2023.

According to the NHC, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the center of Subtropical Storm Don was located approximately 1.165 miles WSW of the Azores, moving north at 6 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The NHC expects Don to turn to the east on Sunday, and gradual weakening is expected during the weekend as the storm is likely near its peak intensity.

Winds of 40 mile per hour extend out up to 205 miles east of the center.

Just last week, climatologists at Colorado State University upgraded their 2023 Hurricane Season forecast from 13 named storms to 18, now citing an "above-average" Atlantic season.

For more, click here.