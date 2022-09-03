Overnight, a system, east of the Leeward Islands, producing 40 mph winds, became Tropical Storm Earl, the fifth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported that Earl was located 115 ENE of the Leeward Islands, moving WNW at 13 mph.

The NHC forecast Earl to pass near the northern Leeward Islands Saturday, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday.

Some strengthening is possible over the next few of days, added the NHC. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle, the season’s first hurricane, lost some strength overnight according to the NHC 5 a.m. advisory, now with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located

915 miles west of the Azores and nearly stationary. The NHC forecast track has Earl to drift westward then a northward drift on Monday.

The NHC says little change in strength is expected Saturday, and Danielle could regain hurricane strength on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.