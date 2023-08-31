Tropical storm Jose forms; could Katia be next? Idalia now a TS and Franklin still a hurricane

We are a little over a week away from the Sept 10 statistical peak of the hurricane season, the tropics are crowded with storms and tropical systems to close August.

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NH) in Miami was monitoring new wave of low pressure off the coast of Africa, west of the Cabo Verde Islands, which is getting better organize and moving into an area where environmental conditions appear favorable for development and the NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend as the system moves west-northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Katia.

The NHC says a well-defined circulation has re-developed with the remnants of Gert, but the chances to develop are limited as the system is moving into an area where environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development.

The system has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Jose formed Wednesday and is moving north at 7 miles per hour (mph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Jose was located 785 miles ESE of Bermuda. The NHC says Jose’s forward speed is expected to increase for the next day or so before the system is absorbed by Hurricane Franklin.

Hurricane Franklin continues to create life-threatening surf and rip currents along the east coast of the United States and Bermuda as it continues to move ENE at. 15 mph.

As of 5 a.m., Franklin was located 200 miles NNE of Bermuda as a formidable hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph with higher gusts. The NHC expects Franklin to gradually weaken over the next few days.

After making a Florida landfall Wednesday as a category 4 storm, now Tropical Storm Idalia is creating heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding in parts of eastern North Carolina.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Idalia was located 45 miles SSW of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving away from the coastline at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and higher gusts.

Idalia continues to generate swells affecting the southeastern U.S. coast and they are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The NHC says some gradual weakening of Idalia could occur Friday and Saturday as it moves into the Atlantic.

