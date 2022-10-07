Hurricane Ian formed while approaching the southern Caribbean Sea and Tropical Storm Julia, which formed Friday morning, is following a similar path to Ian’s early stages of formation.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says Julia is located 110 miles west of the Guajira Peninsula, Colombia, with 40 mph winds and higher gusts, while moving west at 18 mph.

The NHC says it expects Julia to turn into a Hurricane Saturday while it moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says Julia should make landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua

Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands, Colombia and a Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Honduras border and a Tropical Storm Watch from the Nicaragua/Honduras border westward to Punta Patuca.

For the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, click here.