Overnight Wednesday, Tropical Depression Larry formed and as of 8 a.m. Wednesday was located about 175 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 20 mph with top winds of 45 mph.

Larry is the 12th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the storm could become a major hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, when winds are forecast to reach 85 mph, then rapidly increasing to 120 mph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Kate – called “tenacious” by the NHC - remains a tropical depression, with 35 mph sustained winds, moving NNW over the Central Atlantic at 9 mph.

