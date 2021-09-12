Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Nicholas became the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Nicholas was located 130 miles NE of Veracruz, Mexico with 40 mph sustained winds. Nicholas is moving northward at 13 mph and is expected to move past Tampico, Mexico as a tropical storm, bringing flood and wind threat to coastal Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Texas from the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas and the Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Barra el Mezquital northward to the U.S./Mexico border.

Nicholas is expected to produce rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana today through the middle of the week, causing flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.

Nicholas will produce 2 to 5 inches of rain over the eastern portions of Tamaulipas, Mexico Sunday into Monday.

