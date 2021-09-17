Tropical Storm Odette forms off east coast

On Friday afternoon, Tropical Storm Odette formed off the US Mid-Atlantic coast, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says it could become Post-Tropical by Saturday night south of Canada.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Odette was located 225 SW of Cape May, New Jersey, moving NE at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC expects a turn to the E-NE Saturday with an increase of forward speed and continue through Monday.

On the forecast track, Odette will move away from the U.S. coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

For more, click here.