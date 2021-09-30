Tropical Storm Victor could become a hurricane Friday while powerful Sam heads north

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Victor gained some strength, with sustained winds now up to 45 mph, with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects some strengthening and Victor could become a hurricane on Friday. A weakening trend is expected to begin over the weekend, according to the NHC.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Hurricane Sam continues to be a major Category 4 hurricane, with 145 mph sustained winds. As of 5 a.m. Sam was located about 345 miles E of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving NW at 12 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda.

Sam is forecast to stay a major hurricane through Saturday, with significant weakening anticipated later in the weekend, according to the NHC.

