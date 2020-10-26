Tropical Storm Zeta forms, expected to become the 11th named storm to make landfall

Tropical Storm Zeta formed in the Gulf Sunday and forecasters project it will become a Category One hurricane, with winds of 80 mph, by late Monday or early Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Zeta was located 210 miles SE of Conzumel, Mexico, moving NW at 9 mph.

It is expected to weaken as it encounters cooler sea surface temperatures before it makes landfall as a tropical storm somewhere in the storm-battered Gulf Coast. So far in 2020, 10 named-storms have made landfall in the contiguous United States, breaking the record of nine set in 1916.

The National Hurricane Center says on its current track, the center of Zeta will pass south of Cuba early Monday, then move near or over the N-Yucatan Peninsula late Monday, then into the southern Gulf on Tuesday as a Category One storm.

As of Monday (oct 26) there have been 27 tropical depressions, of which 26 became tropical storms. Ten became hurricanes, including four major hurricanes.

Zeta becomes the 27th named storm of the present hurricane season. The last year with this many storm was 2005 which featured 28-named storms, with the last one not forming until December. Zeta formed one-month earlier than the 27th storm did in 2005.

For the complete NOAA 5 a.m. advisory, click here.