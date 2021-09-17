Tropical Storms Peter and Odette likely to form; Nicholas dumps rain as it lingers

While post-tropical cyclone Nicholas continues moving northwest into parts of Louisiana Wednesday, flash flooding will likely be possible across the central Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three systems in the Atlantic.

An area of low pressure located about 150 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina is likely to become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before it becomes a non-tropical low by Saturday while moving away from the US mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts at 15 mph.

The NHC says that regardless of development, the system could bring high surf to portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. coasts and Atlantic Canada during the weekend.

Chance of development over the next 48 hours is 70 percent, according to the NHC.

Showers and thunderstorms from another area of low pressure located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands remain disorganized, but the NHC expects environmental conditions to be favorable for development and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend or early next week while as the system moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic.

Formation chances, according to the NHC are 60 percent over the next 48-hours and 70 percent over five-days.

The next two named storms will be Odette and Peter.

A third area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located 200 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands and according to NHC, any development should be slow to occur over the next few days.

For more, click here.