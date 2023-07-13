Tropical system in Atlantic has chance of development

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a system and says conditions could “marginally support development,” potentially forming a subtropical or tropical depression or storm in the next few days.

The NHC says the area of low pressure - located 800 miles east of Bermuda - continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions appear to be marginally conducive for the system to develop into a subtropical depression or storm.

Chances of development are 60 percent. Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Don.

By the weekend, the system is expected to turn northward into cooler waters that may limit further development.

For more, click here.