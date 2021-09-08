Tropical system in the Gulf may develop before approaching Florida Wednesday night

Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said there is a 50 percent chance of some tropical or subtropical development from a system moving northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico.

If the system develops into a named storm, it will be called Mindy.

The development could occur as the system approaches the northern Gulf coast Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The disturbance is expected to cross the southeastern US, with additional development possible after it emerges off the southeastern US coast into the Atlantic later this week.

The NHC forecast that, regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday.

