The tropical system – Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 – in the Gulf continues to produce intense rain on Key Biscayne and across South Florida but the system is no longer expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex before making Florida landfall some time Saturday.

As of 2 a.m., Saturday, the poorly defined center of the system was located 175 miles SW of Ft. Myers, Fl with sustained winds of 40 mph. Most of Florida, including Miami-Dade County, remained under a tropical storm warning as of 2 a.m. Saturday.

With its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said no change in status or strength is expected before the disturbance moves across Florida. The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and strengthen late this weekend and early next week over the western Atlantic.

The impact on South Florida continues to be heavy rains across South Florida, with Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys expected to get 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maxima of 12 inches across South Florida.

The NHC says considerable flash and urban flooding is to be expected.

Weather should improve Saturday night into Sunday, with hotter temperatures on Sunday with gentler winds.