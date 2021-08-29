Tropics on Sunday morning: 115 mph major Cat-3 hurricane, two-tropical disturbances that could become Julian Kate plus two additional systems churning

Hurricane Ida had strengthened into a major storm, packing 115 mph winds and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the northern Gulf Coast can expect “life threatening storm surge and potentially catastrophic wind damage.”

As of 2 a.m. Ida was located 105 miles SSE of the Mouth of the Mississippi River and 185 miles SE of Houma, Louisiana. It is moving NW at 15 mph.

The rapidly strengthening Ida is expected to make landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina devastated parts of the Gulf Coast 16 years ago, however Ida could reach a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans. Katrina was a Category 3 when it made landfall southwest of New Orleans.

For more, click here.

Tropical Depressions Ten and Eleven were also keeping the NHC busy Sunday morning and both are expected to become Tropical Storms.

The next two named storms will be called Julian and Kate.

Tropical Depression Ten is located 785 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained 35 mph moving north at 10 mph and is expected to become a tropical storm sometime on Sunday.

The storm is not forecast to impact land at the present time.

Tropical Disturbance Eleven formed Saturday and is located 1320 miles west of the Azores, with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. The NHC forecast some gradual strengthening Sunday and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday into Monday.

The NCH says the system is then forecast to become extratropical by Monday.

The NHC was also monitoring two other disturbances Sunday morning.

Disturbance one is located just east of the Mid-Atlantic United States coastline. The NHC expects some slow development over the next few.

A tropical wave – Disturbance Two - is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa and the NHC forecasts gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week. Formation chances are 70 percent over the next 5 days.

For more, click here.