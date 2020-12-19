The distribution of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is set to start, with trucks ready to commence rolling out to more than 3,700 US locations on Sunday, according to US Army General Gustave Perna.

“Distribution of Moderna vaccine has already begun.”

He said the doses were being packed and loaded onto trucks Saturday and will exit the manufacturing site Sunday.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna’s vaccine emergency use authorization on Friday.

On a press conference call Saturday, Perna said the second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use the FDA will reach healthcare providers as soon as Monday.

Florida is expecting to receive 365,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Healthcare workers across the US have received the Pfizer's vaccine. The hope is that now that there are two FDA-approved vaccines, the rate of vaccination will accelerate.