Former President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to join a planned protest at Miami Courthouse on Tuesday, where the former President is expected to turn himself in to authorities following a historic federal indictment stemming from 37 charges, including illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-A Lago residence in Palm Beach..

“We need strength in our country right now,” Trump said Sunday while speaking with his longtime friend and adviser, Roger Stone, in an interview on WABC Radio.

“They have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to get out," he said of his followers. “Our country has to protest. We have plenty of reasons to protest. We have lost everything."

Trump landed in Miami around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. He is expected to meet with advisers before his court appearance, as he seeks to hire additional lawyers after the departure of two who had been handling his defense.

He also said this was "no reason at all" to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has been dominating the Republican primary.

Ahead of his court date, Trump and his allies have intensified attempts to undermine the criminal case against him and spark protests. The former president has battered the Department special counsel who brought the case, calling Jack Smith "deranged" while insisting that he has been the target of political persecution.