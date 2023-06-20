On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tropical Storm Bret, which developed Monday, continues to move westward and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Bret was located east of the Southern Winward Islands, moving west at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

On its present track, Bret should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by later this week and Dominican Republic and Haiti by Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A second system which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms while it moves westward at 10 to 15 miles per hour and the NHC says environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of the system, and a there is a 70 percent probability of a tropical depression forming later this week.

Should it become a named storm, it will be called Cindy.

