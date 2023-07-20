TS Don is joined by new system which could develop by weekend

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring Tropical Storm Don and a new tropical wave in that is moving westward in the Atlantic.

The NHC says a tropical wave in producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms and northern dry air could impede significant development during the next few days.

By the weekend the system is forecast to move into an environment which is more conducive for some development.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Don was located 855 miles WSW of The Azores, moving WNW at 7 miles per hour. Don is producing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, with higher gusts.

The NHC says Don is expected to turn northward over the weekend and increase in forward speed. Don is forecast to strengthen during the next day or so, followed by little change in strength through Saturday.

