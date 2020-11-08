As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Eta exited the north coast of Cuba and is now over the Florida Straits and headed to the Florida Keys / South Florida area.

The latest advisory has TS-Eta located 235 miles SSE of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is moving north at 14 mph.

A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning has been issued for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

A turn toward the north-northwest is expected by Sunday afternoon, followed by a northwestward turn by this evening, and a westward motion by early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said the center of Eta will continue to move over the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Bahamas today, pass near or over the Florida Keys tonight and early Monday, and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

NHC said that reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts and additional strengthening is forecast and Eta could become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center, which means South Florida could experience 70-75 mph wind gusts.

The NHC said parts of the southern Florida peninsula, including the Keys, could see 6 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 18 inches.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide, said the NHC, including Biscayne Bay.

On Sunday, Florida Power & Light it was expecting widespread outages in parts of their service area.

For the complete 10 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.