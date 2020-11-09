Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on the Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys overnight.

This marked the third landfall for the November storm. Eta previously made landfall on the south-central coast of Cuba early Sunday and Central America last week.

According to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist, Eta is the first storm to make a November landfall in Florida since Tropical Storm Mitch in 1998. Eta is also the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to strike the continental US this year.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, TS Eta was located 80 miles WNW of Key West with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Eta is moving toward the west near 13 mph.

Eta is forecast to continue moving in a westward motion Monday morning, followed by a west-southwestward motion with some reduction in forward speed, according to the National Hurricane Center. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will gradually move away from the Florida Keys and south Florida Monday, remaining over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday.

Eta will continue to produce heavy rain fall in portions of South Florida, dropping and an additional 2 to 4 inches in the area, with isolated maximum storm totals of 18 inches in South Florida. Flash flooding will be possible across inundated urban areas of South Florida.

According to WPLG-Channel 10 News, the Brickell area is “impassible” due to flash flooding from heavy rain caused by rain-bands associated with Era.

Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for southern and eastern Florida over the next several days.

As of Monday morning, Florida Power and Light reported 16,770 homes without power in Miami-Dade County.

