TS-ETA making landfall in Cuba. Track shifts south. Storm surge watch in effect for Biscayne Bay and portions of South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta was making landfall in the South-Central coast of Cuba early Sunday morning, and according to the National Hurricane Center, it will produce dangerous storm search and strong winds over portions of Cuban and Florida.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the center of Eta was 90 miles west of Camaguey, Cuba and 300 miles south of Miami.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph, and the storm is moving NE at 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move across central Cuba during the early part of Sunday, then move into the Florida Straits later Sunday morning, according to the NHC.

Eta is forecast to pass near or over the Florida Keys Sunday night and early Monday and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

The storm is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves near or over the Florida Keys, the NHC said.

NHC said that tropical storm conditions will be felt in in south Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday afternoon or evening. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area in Florida tonight and early Monday.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Cuba to the east of where the center makes landfall.

Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause floods as rising water moves inland. The NHC said water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas, if the peak surge occurs at high tide:.

- Bonita Beach to Golden Beach, FL including Biscayne Bay - 2-4 feet

- Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas including Florida Bay...2-4 feet

- Flagler / Volusia County Line to Altamaha Sound...2-3 feet

- Golden Beach to Flagler / Volusia County Line...1-2 feet

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances, the NHC said.

For the entire 4 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.