As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Eta was located 145 SE of Marathon in the Florida Keys and 170 SSE of Miami, moving towards the north-northwest near 17 mph with this motion expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A turn toward northwest is expected by this evening, followed by a westward motion by early Monday. On its present track, the center of Eta will move over the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Bahamas Sunday afternoon, pass near or over the Florida Keys Sunday night, and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, according to the NHC, with Eta possibly becoming a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys.

In a Sunday video message, Village Mayor Michael Davey asked residents not to take the storm lightly and encouraged everyone to finish preparations asap, “Do it now,” said Davey, adding that residents should stay in as much as possible.

Davey said that once sustained winds reach 39 mph, the Village’s emergency vehicles would not be able to operate. He also said the village expected localized flooding and power outages as the weather deteriorates Sunday night into Monday morning.

“We have an 80 percent chance of getting 6.5 to 9.5 inches of rain,” said Davey.

“Do not take it (the storm) lightly,” was Davey’s message.

The NHC advisory said that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center of the storm, adding that tropical-storm-force winds gusts have been occurring all along the southeast Florida coast Sunday, with a gust to 60 mph reported by “elevated weather station on Ft. Lauderdale Beach.”

