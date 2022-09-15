On Wednesday, the Tropical Depression in the Atlantic strengthened and became the sixth named storm, Fiona, of a – so far – quiet Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tropical Storm Fiona was located 580 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 13 mph. Fiona is producing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with higher gusts.

The NHC said that on the present track, Fiona will move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and be near the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispanola this weekend, adding that tropical storm watches or warnings will likely be required for portions of these areas later today.

The NHC expects little change in strength during the next few days.