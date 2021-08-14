Overnight, the system over the Atlantic became better organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace with 40 mph maximum sustained winds and moving west, rapidly, at 22 mph.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Grace was located 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued the following Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Warning (tropical storm conditions possible within 36 hours)

U.S. Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat Saba and Sint Eustatius Sint Maarten St. Martin and St. Barthelemy U.S. Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch (tropical storm conditions possible within 48 hours)

British Virgin Islands

The NHC says a gradual decrease in forward speed and shift in motion toward the west are expected during the next few days. According to the NHC, Grace is a small storm with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 25 miles from the center. Some weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles, according to the NHC.

For more, click here.

Saturday morning, the NHC lifted watches for SW Florida as Tropical Depression Fred’s track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, placing all of Florida outside a probable landfall.

As of 5 a.m., Fred was located 90 miles south of Key West, moving WNW at 13 mph. Sustained winds remained at 35 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Florida Keys, west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.

Fred is expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, then move across Gulf of Mexico through Monday, with landfall likely in the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

Much of South Florida can still expect a rainy, windy day Saturday from the storm’s large and wet right side.

For more, click here.