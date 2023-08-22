TS Harold forms in the Gulf, targets Texas, Franklin nears DR

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was issuing advisory on Tropical Storm Harold which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, plus two other Tropical Storms while monitoring two systems in the Atlantic.

Residents in the South Texas region are preparing for heavy rains, flooding, powerful winds and dangerous rip currents as Tropical Storm Harold, with 45 maximum sustained winds, is moving towards the coastline at 18 miles per hour.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Harold was located 155 miles east-southeast of Por Mansfield, Texas.

The storm is forecast to move inland over south Texas by midday Tuesday and some strengthening is possible before Harold reaches the Texas coast.

The NHC said that TS Franklin showed no changed in intensity as it drifted slowly NW at 3 mph.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Franklin was located 255 South of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

On the forecast track, Franklin is expected to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, and some strengthening is forecast before Franklin makes landfall.

Franklin should cross the island and move off of the northern coast on Thursday and become a hurricane by the later part of the week or weekend.

The NHC said Tropical Storm Gert was expected to dissipate into a post tropical cyclone some time on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, an area of showers and thunderstorms located west of the Cabo Verde Islands and the NHC said the system is moving into an area where conditions appear conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form later this week.

The system has a 60 percent chance of development. Should it become a named storm, it will be called Idalia.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily were over the central tropical Atlantic. The NHC said environmental conditions could become more conducive – 20 percent - for re-development late this week or this weekend when it moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

