TS Lee likely to form this week, second system being monitored for possible development

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a tropical wave, now labeled as area AL95, which is forecast to become Tropical depression during the next few days as it moves rapidly towards the Caribbean.

According to the NHC, the system continues to show signs of organization and environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and the system is forecast to become a tropical depression by midweek as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour over the tropical Atlantic.

Should the system develop into a named storm, it will be called Lee.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave forecast to move off the African coast by Wednesday-Thursday and some development of the system is possible as it moves into an area where environmental conditions could support development while the system moves to the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The system has a 40 percent chance to develop over the next week.