TS Lisa to strengthen into a hurricane as second system could become TS Martin

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a disturbance NE of Bermuda which now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm within the next day or.

The area of low pressure has become better organize, the NHC said as it moves east-northeastward and conditions will become more conducive for additional development and according to the NHC, the system is expected to become “fully extratropical” and merge with a larger non-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Martin.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lisa, now located 235 SSE of Grand Cayman was moving west at 14 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm warnings and watches have been issued for the Bay Islands and Belize and the north coast of Honduras, Guatemala and parts of Mexico, from Chetumal to Punta Herrero.

The NHC’s 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory said Lisa is expected strengthen given the recent increase in organization and should become a hurricane by early Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.