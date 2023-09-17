On Saturday, Depression #15 developed into Tropical Storm Nigel, the 2023 Hurricane Season’s ninth named tropical storm, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says Nigel is expected to become a hurricane Monday in the far-eastern Caribbean.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Nigel was located 980 miles NE of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph). The storm is moving NNW at 14 mph.

The NHC says additional strengthening is forecast during the and Nigel is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and could develop into a Category 2 hurricane with winds reaching 100 mph by the middle of next week.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave forecast to move off the coast of Africa by midweek and says environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development as the system moves westward.

According to the 2 a.m. Sunday update, the system has a 30 percent chance to become a Tropical Depression or storm form in the next seven days while it moves west across the eastern Atlantic.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Ophelia.