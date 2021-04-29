Two days before the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn, Florida lawmakers clashed Wednesday over legislation related to secrecy and searches used to pick university presidents.

The clash ended with Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, who represents part of Broward County, receiving a a no-confidence vote and being pushed out of his position, as reported in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

State Sen. Lauren Book, also representing Broward, will serve as the Minority Leader, effective immediately. Last week, Book had been elected Minority leader for the 2022-24 term.

The oust started earlier Wednesday when State Sen. Shervin Jones, representing parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, expressed concern about Farmer.